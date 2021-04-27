ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hungary central bank leaves rates steady as inflation spike looms

  • Base rate 0.6%, O/N deposit rate -0.05%.
  • Decision in line with expectations.
  • Inflation to overshoot target range in Q2 –cbank.
  • May need to tighten if forint sinks –analysts.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

BUDAPEST: The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as widely expected, and pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation as the economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock.

The NBH said it considers an expected jump in inflation temporary but that it would closely monitor for any possible second-round effects.

"It is the NBH's clear intention to prevent the current uncertain environment from causing a sustained rise in inflation," the Monetary Council said in a statement.

"The Monetary Council reiterates that if warranted by an increase in upside risks to inflation, the NBH will be ready to use the appropriate instruments."

The bank also revised its open-ended QE programme on Tuesday and said it would perform the next revision when its bond purchases reach 3 trillion forints ($9.98 billion), from around 2 trillion now.

The NBH left its base rate at 0.6% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05%, in line with the unanimous forecast of economists in a Reuters poll. At 1323 GMT, the forint traded at 363.10 versus the euro, weaker from 362.65 before the announcement.

The overwhelming majority of economists also expect the NBH to leave its one-week deposit rate steady at 0.75% - a level where it has stayed since September's 15-basis-point hike - at least through to the end of the third quarter.

"There is a lot of uncertainty about how inflation will respond to the reopening of the economy in the next few months, but we think the headline rate will stay above 3% this year and return to target in early 2022," said Liam Peach at Capital Economics.

"That said, with inflation stuck above target and the forint near an all-time low, we think the balance of risks are skewed towards higher short-term interest rates in the next few months."

The central bank expects headline inflation to approach 5% in the second quarter, driven by fuel prices and tax changes, overshooting its 2%-4% target range by a wide margin.

However, it sees tax-adjusted core inflation, its preferred measure of lasting price trends, close to its 3% policy anchor this year.

"With inflation expectations anchored, we do not expect second-round effects according to our baseline scenario," the Monetary Council statement said.

Hungary central bank National Bank of Hungary Hungary economy Hungary covid cases Hungary's construction sector

Hungary central bank leaves rates steady as inflation spike looms

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters