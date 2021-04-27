Markets
Turkish lira firms 1pc, recouping last week's losses
- The currency had declined on expectations of worsening ties between Ankara and Washington. Further pressuring the lira, Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu on Friday defended forex reserve sales under a previous administration aimed at providing support for the lira and said further rate hikes could damage the economy.
27 Apr 2021
ANKARA: Turkey's lira firmed around 1% on Tuesday to below 8.2 against the dollar, recouping losses over the past week when the currency declined to levels near a record low.
The lira stood at 8.1955 against the dollar at 1226 GMT, firming from a close of 8.2800 on Monday.
But it has recovered from Monday's low of 8.4850 as locals sold their forex holdings to benefit off the high exchange rate.
