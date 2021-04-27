Here is the first look inside the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series

Last week, the leaked images of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series went viral from a parking lot at a shipyard in a foreign country. This time, we are here with interior pictures of the 2022 land cruiser, giving car enthusiasts a peek inside their favorite SUV.

The images provide an insight into the infotainment system, its steering wheel, and partial central console.

Interior and Function

The previous article didn’t include much information on the interior because of the lack of details. However, from these images and the information available online, we can tell that the SUV will have a 12-3-inch floating touch screen infotainment Unit with connected car technology, climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated 3-spoke steering wheel.

Along with a leather-trimmed surface and metallic switchgear, the switches on the steering, and MID display are also visible. If you can see, the digital display shows an analog Speedometer on the right and a Tachometer on the left, with heat and fuel gauges.

Exterior

From previously leaked images, we could tell that the Land Cruiser is coming with a wide and rectangular front grille, rectangular headlights, and a vent-like trim section around the main grille’s lower edges. A shallow C-Pillar link and trapezoidal-like wheel arches are also visible along with a bold double-edged bonnet.

Also, the side-view mirrors are mounted on doors instead of windows; a tweak made for aerodynamics not aesthetics.

The rear has high-mounted taillights and an upright, one-piece flat tailgate. The SUV is expected to have a wheel of 17-inch and go up to 20-inch alloy rims for different versions.

The Engine

The engine of the upcoming Toyota 2022 Land Cruiser is one of the most talked-about features of the car. Reports suggest that the company has finally decided to do away with its signature V8 engine, though not confirmed, replacing it 3.5L V6 Hybrid [possible 8GR-FXS] similar to the flagship, Lexus LS 500h hybrid sedan. The other engine option is a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 [V35A-FTS] as in the regular non-hybrid model LS500. In the LS500h sedan, the power is 354hp, while the TT V6 makes around 416hp.

For those not ready to embrace green, a diesel format SUV will also be available in certain markets. Yet, even a diesel engine will see a downgrade with a 3.3L V6. Meanwhile, the Hybrid would be an eCVT while the turbo variant might come with a 10-Speed Automatic, and both engine variants will be available with the power to 4 wheels.

Expected Launch

If rumors are to believe, then Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will launch in the global market next month. Meanwhile, Pakistan will have to wait for around one-and-a-half to two years before the vehicle is made available. It means the local market will not have this car before the end of 2022 or the start of 2023.