Pakistan
Pakistan reports 142 deaths 4,487 new cases due to Coronavirus infection
- Death toll in the country has now reached 17,329.
27 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: As many as 142 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 4,487 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.
According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity ratio after 43,981 tests remained ten point two per cent and death toll in the country has now reached 17,329.
Govt decides to cancel all exams till June 15 amid spike in COVID infections, says Shafqat
