Palm oil may bounce again to 3,945 ringgit before falling

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce again to 3,945 ringgit, as it managed to stabilize around a support at 3,859 ringgit per tonne.

The stabilization is believed to be temporary, as a three-wave cycle from 3,495 ringgit has completed. The first and the third waves are roughly equal, as revealed by a projection analysis.

This is a convincing signal of the completion, confirmed by the deep fall from 4,084 ringgit. Either the contract would retreat towards the bottom of the wave b at 3,642 ringgit, or the downtrend from the March 15 high of 4,192 ringgit would resume.

A break above 3,945 ringgit may lead to a gain into 3,998-4,043 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract found a support at 3,856 ringgit, it may bounce moderately before dropping towards the rising trendline.

The drop could be limited to 3,698 ringgit.

