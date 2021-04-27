ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.86%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.89%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 180.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.5%)
UNITY 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.23%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,902 Decreased By ▼ -6.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,491 Decreased By ▼ -136.45 (-0.53%)
KSE100 45,538 Decreased By ▼ -145.02 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,729 Decreased By ▼ -68.6 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Palm oil may bounce again to 3,945 ringgit before falling

  • The drop could be limited to 3,698 ringgit.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce again to 3,945 ringgit, as it managed to stabilize around a support at 3,859 ringgit per tonne.

The stabilization is believed to be temporary, as a three-wave cycle from 3,495 ringgit has completed. The first and the third waves are roughly equal, as revealed by a projection analysis.

This is a convincing signal of the completion, confirmed by the deep fall from 4,084 ringgit. Either the contract would retreat towards the bottom of the wave b at 3,642 ringgit, or the downtrend from the March 15 high of 4,192 ringgit would resume.

A break above 3,945 ringgit may lead to a gain into 3,998-4,043 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract found a support at 3,856 ringgit, it may bounce moderately before dropping towards the rising trendline.

The drop could be limited to 3,698 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Palm oil may bounce again to 3,945 ringgit before falling

