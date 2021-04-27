UVAS organises online seminar

LAHORE: In collaboration with East Windsor Animal Hospital, USA, the Vet Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized an online seminar on ‘evidence-based medicine’ on Monday.

About 398 participants from Pakistan, the US, Kazakhstan, Romania, India, China and Egypt participated in the seminar. East Windsor Animal Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Ajaz Rashid gave a lecture on evidence-based medicine and demonstrated step by step diagnosis, elaborating how it is different from traditional practice.

