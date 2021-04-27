Police arrest 18 ‘drug peddlers’

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Monday during an ongoing operation against drug peddlers arrested 18 outlaws in two localities and recovered a huge cache of narcotics from them.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Afzal Ahmed Kausar flanked by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, said special police squads have been constituted to ensure effective action against drug pushers in the capital.

The operation has been carried out in Athal and Dore villages.

