Cambridge exams begin under strict corona SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The Cambridge examinations have started from Monday with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place across Pakistan.

Extending good wishes to the appearing candidates on Twitter Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student’s best interest in view.

He stated: “Wishing all students taking exams starting from today, the very best. These are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students best interest in view. British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck”.

The minister said he has asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13-month condition for taking the remaining papers considering the extraordinary situation.

“I am very hopeful that a positive decision will come soon,” he added.

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it has cancelled all graduate and post-graduate exams amid uptick of coronavirus cases.

The university said in a statement issued that varsity would now announce a new schedule for the exams after Eidul Fitr.

