HCCI for lifting of garbage from densely populated areas

HYDERABAD: On the direction of Patron of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah and President Fahad Hussain Sheikh, the Chairman of the Sub-Committee of HCCI on Municipal Affairs Muhammad Hussain Ghori in his statement demanded Administrator Municipal Corporation that the heaps of garbage be lifted from densely populated areas of the city.

He said that the heaps of garbage in various places could cause spread of epidemic diseases in the city while people are facing difficulties in commuting during Ramadan and traffic flow is also being affected.

He said that in present scenario where we have Covid-19 pandemic the cleanliness should be ensured and added that there is need to pay special attention to sanitation arrangements in the city.

He said that in some areas of the city, Liaquat Colony, Tilak Chari, Shahi Bazaar, Resham Gali, Al-Raheem Shopping Center, Faujdari Road, Mola Ali Kadam Gah, densely populated villages and bazaars of Latifabad, are full of heaps of garbage where Stray dogs and cows are causing difficulties for the people, and these problems need to be addressed immediately.

