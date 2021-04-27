ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HCCI for lifting of garbage from densely populated areas

Recorder Report 27 Apr 2021

HYDERABAD: On the direction of Patron of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah and President Fahad Hussain Sheikh, the Chairman of the Sub-Committee of HCCI on Municipal Affairs Muhammad Hussain Ghori in his statement demanded Administrator Municipal Corporation that the heaps of garbage be lifted from densely populated areas of the city.

He said that the heaps of garbage in various places could cause spread of epidemic diseases in the city while people are facing difficulties in commuting during Ramadan and traffic flow is also being affected.

He said that in present scenario where we have Covid-19 pandemic the cleanliness should be ensured and added that there is need to pay special attention to sanitation arrangements in the city.

He said that in some areas of the city, Liaquat Colony, Tilak Chari, Shahi Bazaar, Resham Gali, Al-Raheem Shopping Center, Faujdari Road, Mola Ali Kadam Gah, densely populated villages and bazaars of Latifabad, are full of heaps of garbage where Stray dogs and cows are causing difficulties for the people, and these problems need to be addressed immediately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 garbage HCCI Fahad Hussain Sheikh Covid pandemic Muhammad Hussain Ghori

HCCI for lifting of garbage from densely populated areas

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

PM for mobilising adequate financing for development

Civil armed forces: Cabinet decides to revisit structure, strength

Covid-19 vaccine: Registration begins for citizens above 40 years

Army will do ‘everything in power’ to protect people: DG ISPR

Justice Isa’s wife: SC recalls its FBR probe order

Ministry making efforts to award projects to IDAP

ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus, others

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.