KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 26, 2021).

=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member                          Company                             Turnover        Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
=========================================================================================
FDM Capital                     Balochistan Glass                      5,000        13.98
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000        13.98
M. M. M. A. Khanani             Engro Corporation                     65,000       300.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              65,000       300.00
Azee Sec.                       Ittefaq Iron Ind. Ltd.                   100        14.40
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100        14.40
Topline Sec.                    K-Electric Limited                   500,000         3.67
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500,000         3.67
Ismail Iqbal Sec.               Kohat Cement                          50,000       200.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              50,000       200.00
Azee Sec.                       Loads Limited                            145        14.80
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 145        14.80
BMA Capital                     MCB Bank Ltd.                         88,306       169.37
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              88,306       169.37
M. M. M. A. Khanani             O.G.D.C.                             150,000        92.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             150,000        92.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani             Pakistan Petroleum                   250,000        82.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             250,000        82.50
Seven Star Sec.                 Security Paper                         5,000       135.48
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000       135.48
Multiline Sec.                  TRG Pakistan Ltd.                      1,500       149.01
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,500       149.01
=========================================================================================
                                Total Turnover                     1,115,051
=========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

