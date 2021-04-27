Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
27 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 26, 2021).
=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=========================================================================================
FDM Capital Balochistan Glass 5,000 13.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 13.98
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 65,000 300.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 300.00
Azee Sec. Ittefaq Iron Ind. Ltd. 100 14.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 14.40
Topline Sec. K-Electric Limited 500,000 3.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 3.67
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Kohat Cement 50,000 200.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 200.00
Azee Sec. Loads Limited 145 14.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 145 14.80
BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 88,306 169.37
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 88,306 169.37
M. M. M. A. Khanani O.G.D.C. 150,000 92.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 92.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pakistan Petroleum 250,000 82.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 82.50
Seven Star Sec. Security Paper 5,000 135.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 135.48
Multiline Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,500 149.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 149.01
=========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,115,051
=========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.