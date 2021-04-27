KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 26, 2021).

========================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================= FDM Capital Balochistan Glass 5,000 13.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 13.98 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 65,000 300.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 300.00 Azee Sec. Ittefaq Iron Ind. Ltd. 100 14.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 14.40 Topline Sec. K-Electric Limited 500,000 3.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 3.67 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Kohat Cement 50,000 200.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 200.00 Azee Sec. Loads Limited 145 14.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 145 14.80 BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 88,306 169.37 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 88,306 169.37 M. M. M. A. Khanani O.G.D.C. 150,000 92.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 92.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pakistan Petroleum 250,000 82.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 82.50 Seven Star Sec. Security Paper 5,000 135.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 135.48 Multiline Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,500 149.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 149.01 ========================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,115,051 =========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021