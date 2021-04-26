Improvement needed in national team selection in future: Inzamam

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that improvement was needed in future while selecting the national team saying good players even if they were seniors should be considered to play for Pakistan.

“A lot of improvements are needed for the future. When you are selecting the team you have to realise that you aren’t selecting an under-19 team nor is this a team for 30-year-olds. Whoever is good for Pakistan should be considered. Congratulations to Pakistan for the victory against Zimbabwe but it has raised many questions. We need a lot of improvements,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Inzamam, who scored 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, said that senior players should be considered to play for the national side if they are needed by the team.

The 51-year-old, who 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, believed that the recent selection of the team was not right.

“Our selection is not right. We need to do better in that regard. I don’t think that Pakistan does not have players who can come in and play well in the middle order. I don’t think they should be ignored. They should definitely be considered. Even if they are senior players, they should be considered if the team needs them,” Inzamam said.