ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Danske Bank lowers threshold for negative interest rates on deposits

  • "We have experienced highly unusual interest rate levels for a long time now, and there is no prospect of this changing," Danske's head of personal customers, Mark Wraa-Hansen, said in a statement.
  • Danske said it would apply the same rate, -0.6%, as it currently charges. That reflects the rate the lender pays by depositing money at Denmark's central bank.
Reuters 26 Apr 2021

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank said on Monday it would lower the threshold for applying negative interest rates on retail deposits to 100,000 Danish crowns ($16,260), following an increase in deposits at the bank.

Danish banks have been dealing with negative interest rates for some time. In November last year, Danske lowered its threshold for when it would charge customers from 1.5 million crowns to 250,000 crowns.

"We have experienced highly unusual interest rate levels for a long time now, and there is no prospect of this changing," Danske's head of personal customers, Mark Wraa-Hansen, said in a statement.

"At the same time, we see a significantly increasing deposit surplus, which in the current interest rate environment results in a considerable expense for the bank. This is obviously not sustainable for us in the long term," he said.

Danske said it would apply the same rate, -0.6%, as it currently charges. That reflects the rate the lender pays by depositing money at Denmark's central bank.

The bank will also introduce an interest rate spread of minus 0.75% to minus 1% for business clients, it said.

The changes will take effect on July 1.

Danske Bank Danish crowns negative interest rates retail deposits

Danske Bank lowers threshold for negative interest rates on deposits

We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems, PM tells UN's ESCAP session

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters