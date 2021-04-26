ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
PEL to resume refrigerator production soon, after fire breaks out at factory

Ali Ahmed Updated 26 Apr 2021

Pak Elektron Limited (PEL) on Monday said that its refrigerator production would resume in few days, after a fire broke out on Saturday, at the production facility of the company located at Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

“The fire started at the assembly area of fridge section and caused damage some of the production facility, related building area, work in process and finished goods under dispatch,” said the company in a statement, saying that the initial assessment of the cause of fire break-out is short-circuiting.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life and most of the appliances production area remained safe. The company informed that its raw material and finished goods inventory remain saved as they were stored in warehouses located at PEL-2 or off-site.

It added that the assets damaged by fire were adequately insured and a survey of the true extent of losses is being carried out.

“According to initial estimate, production of refrigerator is expected to resume in a few days,” it said. Pak Elektron further said that with the finished goods inventory of refrigerators in hand, supply to the markets is not expected to be affected.

“Production facilities of air conditioners, microwave ovens, washing machines and entire production facility of Power Division remained un-affected and are continuing un-interruptedly,” it informed.

PEL was established as a public limited company in 1956 under the Companies Act, 1913 (now, Companies Act, 2017). It has two business divisions namely the power division and appliance division. Under the power division, the company manufactures transformers, switchgear, energy meters, etc. The appliance division manufactures, assembles, and distributes refrigerators, deep freezers, air conditioners, microwave ovens, washing machines, water dispensers among other home appliances.

