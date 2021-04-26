Covid-19 claims 118 more lives across country

ISLAMABAD: The country on Sunday reported 5,611 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, with 118 people succumbing to the deadly virus.

Data issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that 55,128 tests were conducted in last 24 hours, of which 5,611 tests returned positive.

The number critical patients, the NCOC added, stands at 4826, total death 17117, while 689812 have so far been recovered.

The positivity rate of the coronavirus in the country stands at 10.17 percent as of Sunday whereas the number of active cases across the country stands at 795,627.

On the other hand, the total recoveries from the coronavirus are reported at 689,812.

On Saturday, the NCOC had said that it was considering recommending lockdowns in cities with high Covid-19 positivity ratios.

The NCOC’s statement follows a session held earlier on Sunday, with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

According to NCOC, in light of increasing coronavirus cases, the forum “deliberated upon proposed lockdowns in high disease prevalence cities”.

The statement made no mention of what positivity ratio the forum considers high enough to warrant a lockdown.

The NCOC clarified that talks would be held with stakeholders before a lockdown is imposed.

Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases so far since the infection was first reported last year.

