Bilawal accuses PM of depriving common man

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that rulers across the world think about benefiting their masses, while “our Prime Minister Imran Khan thinks of is new means to acquire charity money”.

In a statement issued here, he said that ‘Prime Minister Khan’s change is to provide relief to his businessmen friends and entangle the commoners in inflation’.

He further said that raising voice for those being turned away from pharmacies for not being able to buy medicines is not political point-scoring.

“A 100 per cent increase in the prices of medicines is tantamount to depriving the common man the right to life,” he added.

Bilawal lamented that PM Imran didn’t seem to care about the parents who were unable to pay their children’s school fee. “Inflation is at its highest ever peak in the country,” he said, adding that “those talking against corruption have forced commoners to stand in long queues to get sugar”.

The PPP chief said that free food centres won’t end poverty, adding the government will have to do something about it.

He accused the prime minister of “trying to deprive a common man, who already has to pay Rs68 for a 20KG bag of flour, of even a single meal”.

He opined that the profiteering mafia spirals out of control and causes inflation when the ruler is corrupt. The people, he added, will never forgive “the selected prime minister who burdened them with taxes on the directions of the IMF”.

Bilawal questioned that if three years aren’t enough for the government to bring the change, why has medical treatment become so expensive at the government-run hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last eight years. “Imran Khan should take responsibility of not overcoming inflation and step down from his post,” he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021