ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First-ever refrigerated sea water fish boat developed

APP 26 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan successfully achieved a landmark in fisheries sector by developing first-ever state of the art refrigerated sea water( RSW) fishing boat. Recipient of international awards, US-based Pakistani origin belonging to Parachinar Engineer Dr Zahid Ayub in a his detailed presentation to Iftikhar Ali Malik, President SAARC Chamber here Sunday said, “We have built it and after meeting all international standards and successful trials now put into operation at Karachi harbour”.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Vice President Raja Muhmmad Anwar, past president FPCCI Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai, President Exporters’ Association Muslim Khan Banowari, eminent SME expert, founder Secretary General SAARC Rehmat Ullah Javed and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Zahir Ayub said under RSW system sea water is cooled to zero centigrade and fish is kept at that temperature until the arrival at harbour thus maintaining its freshness and hygienic condition.

He said this technique would benefit the poor fishermen in Pakistan and also change their socioeconomic condition by exporting fish besides boosting the fisheries sector because now fish will not be spoiled at all thus curtailing their losses to zero. He said European Union for decades banned fish export from Pakistan lacking proper refrigeration of international standards.

Earlier there was not a single Pakistan registered fishing vessel equipped with even a simple form of Refrigerated Sea Water (RSW) system. He said there was no option left with fishermen in Pakistan except use ice blocks and when it melts they either have to return with less catch or return with spoiled catch; the second option always prevailed inflicting heavy monetary losses, he said.

Dr Zahid further explained that heavy load of ice blocks occupy valuable space in the holds as well as increases the fuel consumption. The key to a quality end product whether it’s canned seafood or fish meal is the refrigeration system on board and off board introduced by Isotherm Inc recently, he added. He said induction of new RSW vessel will herald a new era of prosperity and bring the fisheries sector at par with international levels.

Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciating Dr Zahid Ayub and his team’s efforts said that young fishermen could use this technology in their fishing boats by getting interest-free loan from various banks through Kamyab Jawan programme recently offered by the Prime Minister Imran Khan across the country.

Fish fishing boat fisheries sea water refrigerated sea water fish boat Karachi harbour

First-ever refrigerated sea water fish boat developed

PTI’s ongoing tenure: Agri sector has benefitted the most: PM

40pc payment to IPPs: PD seeks Rs90bn supplementary grant

Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale

Health minister suspended: Fire kills 82 at Iraqi Covid hospital

‘FBR cannot probe investment of non-resident Pakistanis’

Sindh govt seeks Army’s deployment

Army deployment in provinces except Sindh notified

US commander says steps to end Afghan mission launched

Implementation of SOPs responsibility of civil admin: Fawad

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.