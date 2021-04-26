ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Faisalabad sees 159 new cases of Covid-19

26 Apr 2021

FAISALABAD: Eight more deaths recorded from Covid-19 and 159 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the district. The third wave of Corona has infected 7855 people since March 1, out of which 223 have died and 5097 have recovered. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali appealed to the citizens to implement coronavirus SOPs and make sure to use a face mask when going out of the house. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner checked the implementation on coronavirus SoPs in public transports at various busiest road.

He went inside the buses and checked face masks and 50 percent capacity of sitting arrangements and take out the passengers from buses those were without face mask. Deputy Commissioner also informed that Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Punjab has extended the lock down till 17th May.

According to the notification markets and bazars would be closed at 6 p.m and complete lockdown to be observed on Fridays and Saturdays. Schools, cinemas, parks would remain closed. Medical stores, Tandoor, fruits and vegetable shops would remain open 24 hours 7 days of a week.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

