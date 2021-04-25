ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,117
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
795,627
561124hr
Sindh
277,593
Punjab
288,598
Balochistan
21,618
Islamabad
72,981
KPK
113,121
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Qureshi thanks Turkey for giving impetus to Afghan peace process

  • FM lauds Turkey for holding the Istanbul Conference despite the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping in view the importance of the Afghan peace process
  • Turkish support for the Kashmir cause is encouraging for both Pakistanis as well as Kashmiri people: Qureshi
Fahad Zulfikar 25 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will return to Islamabad today after winding up his two-day official visit to Turkey mainly to attend Istanbul Conference, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

As per details, Qureshi held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan and discussed the Afghan peace process.

He added that the aim of his visit was to attend the trilateral ministerial meeting of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkey.

He lauded Turkey for holding the Istanbul Conference despite the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping in view the importance of the Afghan peace process.

However, he lamented the moot could not be held over non-participation of Taliban but Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkey kept up their trilateral engagement and discussed Afghan peace which followed a comprehensive declaration.

The foreign minister also thanked Turkey for extending support to Pakistan on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Turkish support for the Kashmir cause is encouraging for both Pakistanis as well as Kashmiri people.

During his meeting with Afghan FM, Shah Mahmood also discussed the visa issue as well as the release of Pakistani prisoners detained in Afghanistan over petty crimes. The foreign minister thanked his Afghan counterpart for his positive response and assurance of all-out cooperation.

Afghan peace process Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Kashmir cause COVID19 pandemic Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan Istanbul conference visit ends trilateral ministerial meeting

FM Qureshi thanks Turkey for giving impetus to Afghan peace process

Lahore's COVID test positivity rate increased to 20 percent, says Rashid

One billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

Sindh govt seeks army's help to enforce coronavirus SOPs

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 5,611 new infections during 24 hours

Govt hints at imposing countrywide lockdown

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters