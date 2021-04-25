ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,117
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
795,627
561124hr
Sindh
277,593
Punjab
288,598
Balochistan
21,618
Islamabad
72,981
KPK
113,121
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally

  • One in four people in rich countries has been vaccinated, compared with one in every 500 in low-income nations
  • Most numbers of vaccine doses have been administered in the United States with 225.6 million doses; China with 216.1 million doses; and India with 138.4 million
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 25 Apr 2021

(Karachi) At least more than one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people worldwide, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, 1,002,938,540 vaccine doses have been administered in 207 countries and territories. One in four people in rich countries has been vaccinated, compared with one in every 500 in low-income nations.

Most numbers of vaccine doses have been administered in the United States with 225.6 million doses; China with 216.1 million doses; and India with 138.4 million.

In addition, more than 51 percent of the population in the United Arab Emirates has received at least one jab, 49 percent in the United Kingdom, 41 percent in Chile, Bahrain with 38 percent, and Uruguay with 32 percent.

The deadly virus has claimed the lives of more than three million people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

The situation in India is the worst as 346,786 new cases emerged on Saturday, a record for a single country since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier, the World Health Organization said the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic has now become intense with a drastic rise in infections.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the agency’s technical lead for Covid-19, said the world has reached a critical point of the pandemic as some countries eased restrictions even as new cases per week are more than eight times higher than a year ago.

Last month, WHO officials warned of a steady rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths, urging people to stick with mask mandates and social distancing rules as the world enters a critical phase of the pandemic.

India China United States coronavirus pandemic spike in cases one billion doses global data worsening situation low income nations

One billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 5,611 new infections during 24 hours

Govt hints at imposing countrywide lockdown

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

AGP lists serious issues in payment of refunds

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis

IT, ITeS export remittances show robust growth

Army personnel start enforcing SOPs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters