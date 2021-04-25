Covid-19: Qureshi extends support to Indian people

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Saturday, expressed Pakistan’s support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of Covid-19 infections in the neighbouring country and emphasised the need for dealing humanitarian issues beyond political consideration.

In a series of tweets, the foreign minister pointed out that Covid-19 pandemic is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration.

“Pakistan continues to work with SAARC [South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation] countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic,” he added.

“We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in India,” Foreign Minister Qureshi tweeted.

