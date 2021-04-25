ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Apr 25, 2021
Pakistan

PPP to hold rally in NA-249

NNI 25 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government, who had earlier formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the NA-249 by-election due to Covid-19, has decided to hold a public rally in the constituency.

According to details, Provincial Minister for Education and PPP Karachi chapter president, Saeed Ghani, on Saturday chaired PPP’s Karachi chapter meeting here in the metropolis to discuss matters pertaining to the upcoming NA-249 by-election.

During the meeting, the PPP Karachi leadership announced to hold a public rally on April 26 (Monday) in the NA-249 Karachi constituency.

In this regard, the meeting also constituted committees to finalize preparations for the rally. The central leadership of PPP will address the public gathering.

The meeting was attended by Waqar Mehdi, Javed Nagori and other senior party leaders.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called off her scheduled visit to Karachi amid the recent rise in Covid-19 infections.

Party spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb confirmed the PML-N leader cancelled her trip to the port city due to the coronavirus posing the threat to people’s lives. The decision was taken to keep people and party workers from getting infected with the rampaging pathogen.

The Sindh government on April 19 formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi.

In a letter to the ECP, the Sindh government urged the election body to postpone the scheduled by-poll in the concurrency until the coronavirus pandemic was brought under control.

