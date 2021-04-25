ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Queen appoints Pak-origin new High Sheriff

NNI 25 Apr 2021

NEWCASTLE: The Queen of England has chosen Pakistan-origin Farooq Hakim, a British Telecommunications expert, as the new yearly High Sheriff for Tyne & Wear county, a ceremonial post which he will keep for the year 2021-22.

The Office of High Sheriff is an independent non-political Royal appointment for a single year and in total there are 55 High Sheriffs serving the counties of England and Wales each year.

Among the duties of High Sheriffs, supporting the Crown and the judiciary remain focus while they actively lend support and encouragement to crime prevention agencies, the emergency services and to the voluntary sector.

Further, a High Sheriff receives no remuneration and no part of the expense of a High Sheriff’s year falls on the public purse.

For the first time, a Pakistani-origin, belonging to Azad Kashmir, Hakim has been appointed as the High Sheriff for Newcastle.

Hakim is presently associated with the part of a British Telecommunications (BT) company Oracle and has thirty-plus years of involvement in this sector with expertise in business transformation programmes. He has held executive roles as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Hakeem as further led on a number of major programmes playing a significant part in delivering information and communications technology and business process outsourcing in excess of £4billion.

Farooq has a really entrepreneurial approach to business in creating possibilities and delivering value by applying his excellent communication & commercial skills, drive for innovation and customer focus.

In his previous role in BT Hakeem was the CIO for Group Services with responsibility for delivering ICT transformations for a number of group functions globally including Facility Services, Supply Chain, HR Learning and Finance.

In March 2014, Farooq Hakeem graduated from Oxford University with an MSc in Major Programme Management. He is also a non-Exec for Sunderland University, North East LEP and North East Chamber of Commerce. In 2018 Farooq was named the Non-Exec of the Year.

In 2014 and 2015 Farooq was included in The Journal’s list of “most influential” people in the North East.

In 2021 Farooq has the honour of being the Tyne & Wear High Sheriff in supporting Her Majesty and the Judiciary.

