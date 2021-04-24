Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 leaked images, expected features and release date

As photographs of the Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 emerged on social media, it stirred much hype among the public. The leaked pictures, showcase the upcoming vehicle parked at a shipping yard in a foreign country. The images provide a clear view of the front and rear of the SUV.

Exterior

We see an SUV upright front with a wide and rectangular front grille, rectangular headlights, and a vent-like trim section around the main grille’s lower edges. A shallow C-Pillar link and trapezoidal-like wheel arches are also visible along with a bold double-edged bonnet.

The side-view mirrors are mounted on doors instead of windows; seems more like a tweak made for aerodynamics not aesthetics.

As for the rear, it has high-mounted wrapped around taillights and an upright, one-piece flat tailgate. As per reports, the size of the wheel will start from 17-inch and go up to 20-inch alloy rims.

The Engine

However, looks alone can’t tell you what’s under the hood. According to PakWheels.com, the Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 is expected to kill off its signature V8 engine. Instead, 4.6LV8 and 5.7LV8 gasoline engines currently in LC will be installed in the 4x4.

These new engines provide a clear inclination towards a 3.5L V6 Hybrid [possible 8GR-FXS] similar to the flagship, Lexus LS 500h hybrid sedan.

The other viable engine option could be a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 [V35A-FTS] as in the regular non-hybrid model LS500. In the LS500h sedan, the power is 354hp, while the TT V6 makes around 416hp. Similar numbers are now expected under Land Cruiser.

For those not ready to embrace green, a diesel format SUV will also be available in certain markets. Yet, even a diesel engine will see a downgrade with a 3.3L V6. Meanwhile, the Hybrid would be an ECVT while the turbo variant might come with a 10-Speed Automatic, and both engine variants will be available with the power to 4 wheels.

Other expected or rumored changes include;

12-13 inches infotainment system

Satellite navigation (with the display)

7-inch digital display in the instrument cluster

Leather-trimmed surface

Metallic switchgear

Adaptive cruise control

Emergency braking

Lane keep assist

Lane centering assist

Automatic high beams

Traffic sign recognition

Expected Launch

Rumor has it that Toyota will launch its 2022 SUV in the global market next month. Meanwhile, Pakistan will have to wait for around one-and-a-half to two years before the vehicle is made available. It means the local market will not have this car before the end of 2022 or the start of 2023.