ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China a big buyer of new French wheat crop

Reuters 24 Apr 2021

PARIS/HAMBURG: Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least half a million tonnes from the next French wheat harvest, as China looks widely to cover grain import needs heightened by a domestic corn deficit, traders said.

The sales were believed to be the first confirmed deals involving the 2021 crop and suggest China will remain a major outlet for French wheat for a third consecutive season.

One of the few European origins accepted by China, French wheat has benefited in the last two years from fluctuating trade relations between Beijing and other suppliers, such as the United States and Canada, and more recently a push by China to replenish feed grain supplies.

The new sales were for shipment between July and September, traders said.

Some sources estimated the volume at 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes, or up to around 10 large panamax vessels, mainly for August. Others pegged total sales higher, at around 1 million tonnes, suggesting France could load up to about 15 panamaxes this summer.

The wheat was thought to have been booked to French milling wheat specifications, with 11.5% protein content, but at least part of the volume was expected to be used in animal feed, traders said.

Wheat can be used as an alternative to corn in feed and because it is high in protein, it can reduce the need to add protein-rich ingredients, such as soymeal.

“The Chinese have returned about a month earlier than last year as buyers in Europe,” one German trader said.

“Wheat is looking about $20 a tonne cheaper than corn on a landed China wheat basis. So wheat from Europe and North America is looking attractive.”

France has shipped about 1.6 million tonnes of wheat to China so far in the 2020/21 season that ends on June 30, in line with the volume shipped over 2019/20.

Chinese demand has offered an outlet for the European Union’s largest wheat supplier as it faces strong competition from Russia in the Middle East and from other EU origins in Algeria, France’s main export market.

The French industry has been promoting its wheat as suitable for Chinese millers. However, Chinese buyers have traditionally turned to countries like Canada and Australia for bread and biscuit wheat, and state-owned group COFCO has called on France to develop higher-quality milling wheat.

Traders said a large part of the sales of 2021 harvest French supplies were thought to have been made earlier this month, before a rally that has taken new-crop wheat futures on Euronext to contract highs.

grain supplies Euronext COFCO French wheat crop Chinese buyers French wheat harvest German trader Chinese millers

China a big buyer of new French wheat crop

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

CPEC Kohala Hydel Project: Chinese firm to invest $2.4bn

SPI declines 0.40pc WoW

Valuation of PSM assets: PC eagerly waiting for endorsement

PIMS says unable to provide oxygen to ‘all the patients’

Canada bans passenger flights from Pakistan, India for 30 days

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.