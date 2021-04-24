Markets
LME official prices
24 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1926.50 2373.50 9475.50 2017.50 16009.00 28400.00 2805.00 2201.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1926.50 2373.50 9475.50 2017.50 16009.00 28400.00 2805.00 2201.00
3-months Buyer 1925.00 2368.50 9448.00 2040.00 16054.00 26962.00 2822.00 2205.00
3-months Seller 1925.00 2368.50 9448.00 2040.00 16054.00 26962.00 2822.00 2205.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24812.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24812.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
