Toyota Pakistan Celebrates Record Car Production Since 1993

Toyota Pakistan celebrates the highest car production volume in March 2021. With the auto sector flourishing in Pakistan, car sales for the company have also continued to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced that it has produced 6,815 cars in March 2021, which is the highest production level that Toyota IMC has achieved since 1993.

According to Pakwheels.com, the company had benefited from a boost in its sales ever since the launch of its Toyota Yaris in March 2020. Toyota Yaris has been really popular in the Pakistani automobile market, outselling cars like Honda Civic, Honda City, and Toyota Corolla.

In addition to Toyota Yaris, Toyota Corolla, Fortuner and Hilux have also been top performing cars with high production volumes for the company.

With the launch of Toyota Corolla X and Toyota Corolla Cross, the automaker hopes to continue serving the Pakistani market with high quality, locally manufactured vehicles.