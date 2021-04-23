ANL 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
ASL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.71%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 115.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.73%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
FCCL 23.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.2%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HUBC 75.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
MLCF 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.71%)
PAEL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PPL 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
PRL 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
TRG 169.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.8%)
UNITY 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 4,772 Decreased By ▼ -52.78 (-1.09%)
BR30 24,802 Decreased By ▼ -257.88 (-1.03%)
KSE100 44,479 Decreased By ▼ -450.45 (-1%)
KSE30 18,197 Decreased By ▼ -178.66 (-0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
World

Canada bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan to combat third-wave of COVID-19

  • On Thursday, the Canadian government announced that it would be temporarily barring passenger flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days, as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
  • This decision was enacted by the left-leaning government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after prominent right-leaning politicians criticised Ottawa's lack of response in dealing with the third wave of the pandemic.
BR Web Desk 23 Apr 2021

On Thursday, the Canadian government announced that it would be temporarily barring passenger flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days, as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

This decision was enacted by the left-leaning government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after prominent right-leaning politicians criticised Ottawa's lack of response in dealing with the third wave of the pandemic.

The ban officially takes effect on Friday, 11:30 pm (PST).

On Thursday, India recorded the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases, with 314,835 cases - as questions have been raised on the country's public healthcare sector's ability to cope with the unprecedented strain.

Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu stated that while Indian citizens accounted for 20% of all international arrivals, they represented over 50% of the positive tests conducted by Canadian airport officials.

"By eliminating direct travel from these countries, public health experts will have the time to evaluate the ongoing epidemiology of that region and to reassess the situation," she mentioned in a news conference.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra stated that Canada would not hesitate to bar flights from other nations if needed.

India Pakistan Canada travel ban COVID19 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

