Ramazan bazaars: Proper monitoring being carried out: DC

FAISALABAD: “On the instructions of Punjab government, the benefits of Ramazan bazaars being provided to the masses and proper monitoring is being carried out to maintain the Ramazan bazaars arrangements.”

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while visiting to Ramazan bazaar at Riaz Shahid Chowk to review the prices and quality of essential items including fruits, vegetables, sugar, rice, mutton and chicken.

He said that the Punjab government is taken all-out measures for providing relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan and Ramazan Package is being implemented for providing subsidy on flour and sugar.

He expressed his satisfaction over the Ramazan bazaar arrangements and stressed upon maintaining these arrangements in letter and spirit. He further said that it was appreciable steps to provide all daily essential items on cheaper rates under one roof which was a big relief to the public.—PR

