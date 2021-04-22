Coronavirus claims eight more lives in Multan

MULTAN: On second consecutive day, Coronavirus claimed eight more lives at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 585 since March last year.

Nishtar Focal Person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that M.Siddiq (50), Basheer Ahmed (65), Musarrat Javid(45) Haq'Nawaz (55), Mutaza (38), Sughran Bibi (56), Shamshad Bibi (75) and Javid Akhtar (60) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Seven victims hailed from Multan and one belonged to Muzaffargarh, he informed.

108 patients are diagnosed positive, 72 are suspected out of total 231 cases, he said.

The focal person stated that 231 beds were occupied of 294 dedicated for coronovirus patients while 63 are vacant.

As far as ventilators are concerned, 65 are occupied out of 80 whereas 15 are vacant, he concluded.