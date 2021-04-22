Pakistan
Corona claims life of another doctor in KP
- The tally of doctors’ death from coronavirus reached 62 in KP.
22 Apr 2021
PESHAWAR: The coronavirus infection on Thursday claimed the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), informed Provincial Doctors’ Association.
Well known dentist, Dr Jan was under treatment at a Peshawar hospital as he contracted to COVID-19 and unfortunately died this day.
His funeral prayers were offered at Charsadda district.
According to the Association, the tally of doctors’ death from coronavirus reached 62 in KP.
