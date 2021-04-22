ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
COVID-19 cases in Attock surged to 1822

APP 22 Apr 2021

ATTOCK: The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Attock surged to 1837 as 11 more patients was tested positive on Thursday, said an official source.

District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain has informed among newly positive patients as many as 9 to Hazro while two belonged to Attock city.

He said that it was highest number of single day positive cases from Hazro during current year.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 280 and in which 273 were home isolated while seven others were hospitalized.

He informed that as many as 7 suspected patients were also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all were in critical condition.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 31,801 while screening of as many as 35,053 persons was carried out across the district in which 29,097 were tested negative.

Responding to a question, he said that result of as many as 867 suspected patients were awaited.

He informed that so far 1,522 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.

The district education authorities in Attock on Thursday sealed as many as eight different educational institutions after their staff members were tested COVID-19 positive, confirmed health authorities.

Chief executive District education authority, Mohsin Abbas informed that among the school sealed till April 28 includes three located in Attock tehsil, two each in Hazro and Fatehjang while one located in Hassanabdal.

He informed that among these 8 schools, six were girls while rest of two is boys.

While share details he said that the school where teachers and students were tested positive and sealed were Government girls high school Baryar, Government girls community model school Shakardara, Government Model primary school Dhoke Sawan, Government girls high school Kalu, Government boys high school Jalila, Government girls elementary school Jallo, Government girls primary school Jallo, Government girls primary school Dhoke Seelo and Government girls elementary school Sukhwal.

“The number of educational institutions sealed in district Attock during this month escalating with each passing day”, he added.

COVID-19 cases in Attock surged to 1822

