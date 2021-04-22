TOKYO: Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Thursday as some investors remained cautious about the impact of a resurgence of COVID-19, although risk appetite improved overall and stock markets rebounded.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis points to 0.065%.
- The 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.430%.
The 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.635%.
The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.135%.
The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis points to minus 0.110%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis points to 0.670%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 points to 151.59, with a trading volume of 21,582 lots.
Yields on 10-year JGBs fall on worries around COVID-19 surge
