JGB yields fall as stocks tumble on lockdown fears

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, as investor appetite for safe-haven debt was boosted by a drop in stocks on fears that possible COVID-19 lockdowns in Japan's biggest cities would delay an economic reopening.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.065%, while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.425%.

The 30-year JGB yield declined two basis points to 0.620%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135% and the five-year yield declined 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.665%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to 151.57, with a trading volume of 26,802 lots.

The Nikkei share average tumbled nearly 2%, after losing the most in about a month a day earlier.