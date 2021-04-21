ANL 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.03%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.55%)
AVN 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.2%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
BYCO 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.94%)
DGKC 120.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.03%)
EPCL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.34%)
FCCL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.69%)
FFBL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.51%)
PAEL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.74%)
PIBTL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.61%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (4.11%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
BR100 4,859 Decreased By ▼ -12.69 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,506 Decreased By ▼ -79.3 (-0.31%)
KSE100 45,290 Decreased By ▼ -110.23 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,516 Decreased By ▼ -16.64 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
JGB yields fall as stocks tumble on lockdown fears

  • The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.065%, while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.425%.
Reuters 21 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, as investor appetite for safe-haven debt was boosted by a drop in stocks on fears that possible COVID-19 lockdowns in Japan's biggest cities would delay an economic reopening.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.065%, while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.425%.

The 30-year JGB yield declined two basis points to 0.620%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135% and the five-year yield declined 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.665%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to 151.57, with a trading volume of 26,802 lots.

The Nikkei share average tumbled nearly 2%, after losing the most in about a month a day earlier.

