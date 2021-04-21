World
Russia says Ukraine and NATO are continuing military preparations
- On Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy challenged his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
21 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday Ukraine and NATO were continuing military preparations, and called on them to refrain from actions that could lead to escalation, the RIA news agency reported.
On Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy challenged his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to meet him in the Donbass region for talks to end the conflict there and ease tension between the neighbours.
