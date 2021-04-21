ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.4%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.82%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.28%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.05%)
TRG 170.50 Increased By ▲ 5.49 (3.33%)
UNITY 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.51%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -19.16 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,458 Decreased By ▼ -127.67 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,252 Decreased By ▼ -147.48 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,498 Decreased By ▼ -34.48 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chile vets accused of using dog coronavirus vaccines on people

  • The first Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Chile months later, in December.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

SANTIAGO: Two veterinarians in Chile are under investigation for allegedly giving dog coronavirus vaccines to at least 75 people in the months before human jabs arrived in the country, health officials said Tuesday.

The pair stand accused of having administered vaccines developed against canine coronavirus, which is not the same as the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the global human pandemic, to people in the city of Calama in Chile's north.

Questions first arose last September, when visiting health officials noted workers at a veterinary clinic in Calama operating without masks. Questioned, they claimed they had been vaccinated by a local veterinarian.

The first Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Chile months later, in December.

It later transpired another vet had given the canine vaccine to more people.

"This is very dangerous," health secretary Rossana Diaz of the Antofagaste region told broadcaster 24horas.

"There are studies saying that the effects in humans can be local, as in irritation... or systemic," she added.

The two cases came to light this week when health officials reported to prosecutors that the vets had failed to pay the fines they had been given.

The Seremi public health authority said at least 75 people had received the dog inoculations, including health workers and miners.

Chile has so far given at least one dose of an approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to some 7.7 million people, out of a 15.2 million target population.

The country has registered 1.13 million coronavirus infections and more than 25,000 deaths.

Coronavirus coronavirus vaccines Chile SARS CoV 2 virus Calama Seremi public health authority

Chile vets accused of using dog coronavirus vaccines on people

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin

Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters