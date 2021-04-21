Hammad formally takes over charge of Ministry of Energy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar has formally taken over charge of Ministry of Energy.

Secretary Power Division, Ali Raza Bhutta and senior officers of the Ministry welcomed the newly appointed minister on his arrival to the Ministry.

Secretary Power Division briefed the Minister about the power sector related affairs, different sections of Power Division and attached departments and organisations.

Power sector is the most unfixed and challenging sector.

Hammad Azhar, who remained in Finance Ministry for two weeks, before joining Ministry of Energy will take individual briefings from each organisation of Ministry of Energy.

