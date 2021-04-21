ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
DAE buys Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jets

AFP 21 Apr 2021

PARIS: US plane builder Boeing said Tuesday that it had sold 15 of its troubled 737 MAX jets to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, a leasing company, for an undisclosed amount.

Worth around $1.8 billion at list prices, it was “the first direct 737 MAX purchase from Boeing” by DAE, which had until now been “buying jets from existing customers and leasing them back”, the manufacturer said.

The top-selling 737 MAX only returned to the skies late last year after being grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes.

But carriers this month pulled a number of individual aircraft from service over potential electrical faults, including 30 at Southwest Airlines, 16 at United and 17 at American Airlines.

All three US carriers still have MAX planes in their fleet not affected by the issue.

DAE chief executive Firoz Tarapore said in the Boeing statement that his firm is “confident in the success of these aircraft”. “An increasing number of global aviation regulators are returning the MAX to the skies,” Tarapore added.

DAE’s fleet numbers around 425 planes, of which 162 are from Boeing including the latest order.

Last year it bought up 23 737 MAX from American Airlines and Brazilian carrier GOL under deals to lease them back to the carriers. Sold as offering more range, reliability and fuel efficiency than earlier aircraft, the 737 MAX has also seen recent orders from Southwest, Ryanair and others.

