Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

ANL
34.12
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC
14.80
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL
24.32
Decreased By
▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN
91.22
Increased By
▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP
7.79
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO
10.21
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC
121.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL
55.15
Decreased By
▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL
24.24
Increased By
▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL
28.10
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL
16.16
Increased By
▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL
9.50
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC
77.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL
6.47
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL
20.40
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO
40.00
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL
3.82
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM
15.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF
46.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL
35.90
Increased By
▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL
10.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER
9.14
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL
85.20
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL
24.30
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC
9.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK
1.45
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP
41.40
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG
165.01
Increased By
▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY
32.65
Increased By
▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL
1.73
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
Comments are closed on this story.