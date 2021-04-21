THE RUPEE: No change

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR remained unchanged against USD in interbank market while going down in open market. PKR also went down against Euro and AED in open market while remaining unchanged against SR. In global currency markets, Euro was on the rise on the back of a positive outlook for region’s vaccination program while dollar continued to stay low.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.90 and 153 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.10 and 153.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 30 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling closing at 183.30 and 184.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.50 and 41.75 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 40.50 and 40.75 respectively.

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee witnessed volatile trend in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Following fluctuating demand and supply situation in the market, the greenback moved both ways and closed for buying and selling at Rs 152.90 and Rs 153.90 against the previous closing rate of Rs 152.70 and Rs 154.00 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the rupee significantly declined its worth in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 212.70 and Rs 214.20 against Friday’s closing rate of Rs 209.50 and Rs 210.40 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling) against last rate of Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling).

It closed at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

