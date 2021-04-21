ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: No change

BR Research 21 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR remained unchanged against USD in interbank market while going down in open market. PKR also went down against Euro and AED in open market while remaining unchanged against SR. In global currency markets, Euro was on the rise on the back of a positive outlook for region’s vaccination program while dollar continued to stay low.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.90 and 153 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.10 and 153.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 30 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling closing at 183.30 and 184.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.50 and 41.75 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 40.50 and 40.75 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 153.10
Open Offer     Rs 153.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 152.90
Offer Rate     Rs 153.00
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee witnessed volatile trend in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Following fluctuating demand and supply situation in the market, the greenback moved both ways and closed for buying and selling at Rs 152.90 and Rs 153.90 against the previous closing rate of Rs 152.70 and Rs 154.00 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the rupee significantly declined its worth in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 212.70 and Rs 214.20 against Friday’s closing rate of Rs 209.50 and Rs 210.40 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling) against last rate of Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling).

It closed at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE usd to pkr today dollar rate in pakistan dollar rate pakistani rupee dollar exchange rate pakistan

THE RUPEE: No change

Asia consumer business: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats

Govt says not lifting ban on TLP

UAE rolls over repayment of $2bn deposit

PSX regains footing: BRIndex100 roars back

Setting up of centralised database approved: Cabinet sharpens its focus on food items

IGCF says wants to reduce indirect equity investment in BPPL

Non-lapsable ‘Ehsaas Donation Fund’ established

Xi calls for fairer world order

HBL Q1 2021 results: PAT rises 108pc

Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.