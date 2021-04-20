ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Toyota Fortuner now comes with a facelift

  • Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) has introduced three new variants of its Toyota Fortuner with a facelift in Pakistan: Toyota Fortuner Petrol (V), Fortuner Petrol (G), and Fortuner SIGMA 4 Diesel.
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Apr 2021

Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) has introduced three new variants of its Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan: Toyota Fortuner Petrol (V), Fortuner Petrol (G), and Fortuner SIGMA 4 Diesel. These new variants are also launched with a facelift.

New Features

The top variant, Fortuner (V) Petrol, will come in a 4×4 Power Train, which is a step up from the current SUV available in 4×2. Toyota shifted the existing variant, which used to come in 4x4, to 4×2 after Fortuner diesel SIGMA was launched, as reported by Pakwheels.com.

The Fortuner Petrol (V) also features a 2694cc engine with 163hp at 5200RPMs and 245Nm torque at 4,000 RPMs.

The other two models also come with incredible specifications. The Fortuner Petrol (G) comes with a 2694 engine with 163hp at 5200RPMs and 245Nm torque at 4,000 RPMs. On the other hand, Fortuner SIGMA 4 Diesel has a 2755cc engine with 201hp at 3,000 to 3,4000 RPMs and 500Nm torque at 1,600-2,800 Nm torque.

In addition to this, the two variants, Toyota Fortuner Petrol (V) and Fortuner SIGMA 4 Diesel, will also feature a black roof, slim front grille, silver side footsteps, enhanced front and rear lights, and skid plates in the front.

However, all three variants are expected to be better in terms of engine power and fuel efficiency.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Pricing

The automaker has also released the prices of these three variants. Below are the official ex-factory prices of all three vehicles.

