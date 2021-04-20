ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Wu's late header earns Guangzhou FC draw in CSL opener

  • Played in front of 30,000 fans after coronavirus pandemic regulations were eased, the campaign started with a thrilling game as Chinese football seeks to move forward following the financial collapse this year of reigning champions Jiangsu FC.
  • Matches in the opening rounds will be played in two centralised groups due to the pandemic, with eight teams based in Guangzhou and eight in Suzhou.
Reuters Updated 20 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Substitute Wu Shaocong's header four minutes from time earned eight-times champions Guangzhou FC a 2-2 draw with cross-city rivals Guangzhou City as the new Chinese Super League season kicked off at Tianhe Stadium on Tuesday.

Played in front of 30,000 fans after coronavirus pandemic regulations were eased, the campaign started with a thrilling game as Chinese football seeks to move forward following the financial collapse this year of reigning champions Jiangsu FC.

Matches in the opening rounds will be played in two centralised groups due to the pandemic, with eight teams based in Guangzhou and eight in Suzhou.

Drawn in Group A in their home city, Guangzhou took the lead when Brazil-born striker Alan Carvalho, back at the club after spending last season on loan with Beijing Guoan, headed in the opener in the seventh minute.

Yan Dinghao's own goal nine minutes later levelled the scores, although Guangzhou should have restored their advantage four minutes before the break.

Guangzhou were given a penalty after a clumsy attempt to clear by City's Zhang Jinliang brought down Yan, but Elkeson's spot-kick was saved by Han Jiaqi.

City took the lead six minutes into the second half when Ye Chugui tapped in from close range after Guilherme's inviting ball confounded the Guangzhou defence.

Guangzhou levelled in the 86th minute when Wu rose to nod Yan's centre beyond the goalkeeper and earn his side a share of the points.

Chinese FA Cup holders Shandong Taishan moved top of the Group A standings after beating Chongqing Athletic 2-0.

Second-half goals from Leonardo and Guo Tianyu secured victory for Hao Wei's side.

