ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK's Ashtead plans share buyback after upbeat earnings forecast

  • The company, which rents out equipment to the construction and industrial sectors, generated a record 1.06 billion pounds in free cash flow in the nine months to January.
  • It used that cash to reduce its 4.28 billion pound net debt, a move that is expected to help it meet its leverage target range by the end of this month.
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

Britain's Ashtead on Tuesday unveiled an up to 1 billion pounds ($1.40 billion) share buyback plan as it forecast annual earnings to be better than its prior view thanks to cost-cutting measures and strong demand for its rental equipment.

The company, which rents out equipment to the construction and industrial sectors, generated a record 1.06 billion pounds in free cash flow in the nine months to January.

It used that cash to reduce its 4.28 billion pound net debt, a move that is expected to help it meet its leverage target range by the end of this month.

"The group has performed exceptionally well in all our end markets and we emerge from the pandemic in a position of strength," Chief Executive Officer Brendan Horgan said in a statement ahead of the company's capital markets event on Tuesday.

The company said it planned to disclose at the event information on how it would boost its speciality businesses, such as climate control, power and pump solutions, which have underpinned its performance in the past year.

Ashtead also said it had continued to perform well in the fourth quarter of its financial year ending April 30.

The company plans to restart its share buyback programme next month at a run rate of around 75 million pounds per quarter, after pausing it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company were up 1.2% by 1152 GMT on Tuesday.

London stocks FTSE 100 index capital markets Britain's Ashtead

UK's Ashtead plans share buyback after upbeat earnings forecast

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters