ANL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
ASC 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.68%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 91.15 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (5.31%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 122.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.78%)
EPCL 55.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.25%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.93%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.94%)
HASCOL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.46%)
HUBC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.17%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.28%)
KAPCO 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.27%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PAEL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.16%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.25%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.1%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 51.59 (1.07%)
BR30 25,562 Increased By ▲ 422.94 (1.68%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.26 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,551 Increased By ▲ 187.6 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scores test positive for Covid-19 on India flight to Hong Kong

  • Several cases have also been detected on flights arriving in Hong Kong from Mumbai, authorities said.
AFP 20 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: At least 49 passengers on a flight from New Delhi to Hong Kong have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said, as the financial hub introduced an emergency ban on all flights from India in a crackdown over a new wave of cases.

All of the passengers who tested positive flew into Hong Kong on a flight run by Indian operator Vistara on April 4.

The positive tests are significant as Hong Kong is regularly recording fewer daily cases than the total detected on the flight since it brought a fourth wave under control in January.

Authorities imposed a two-week ban on all flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from Monday, categorising the countries as "extremely high risk" after detecting the N501Y mutant Covid-19 strain for the first time.

India is battling skyrocketing infections, with hospitals running out of beds and the government forced to reimpose economically painful restrictions.

Its capital New Delhi went into lockdown from Monday night as officials scramble to get surging cases under control.

The identified Vistara aircraft can hold a total of 188 passengers but Hong Kong authorities did not announce how many it had been carrying.

The positive coronavirus results surfaced during Hong Kong's mandatory three-week quarantine period, one of the strictest entry regimes in the world.

All travellers flying into the territory from high risk 25 places including the UK, South Africa, India, Pakistan and the USA must also provide a negative test within 72 hours prior to departure.

Several cases have also been detected on flights arriving in Hong Kong from Mumbai, authorities said.

Densely populated Hong Kong was one of the first places to be hit by the coronavirus, but the tough entry conditions, strict social distancing measures and universal mask wearing have helped keep infections to just over 11,000 with 209 deaths.

Around 9.8 percent of the city's 7.5 million population have been vaccinated so far.

Coronavirus India Philippines COVID19 Philippines GDP N501Y

Scores test positive for Covid-19 on India flight to Hong Kong

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Third COVID wave: CAA includes India in category C of international travel list

US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters