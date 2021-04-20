Pakistan would appreciate anyone including UAE, in resolving issues with India: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan would appreciate anyone and everyone, including the UAE, playing a positive and constructive role in resolving issues with India.

In an interview to Khaleej Times, the FM said that Pakistan welcomes third-party facilitation but, 'no matter what friends say, the initiative has to be indigenous'.

"The political will has to be demonstrated by leadership of India and Pakistan. They can be suggestive and facilitators but, ultimately, it is the people of South Asia who have to decide what kind of future they visualise for the posterity," he said.

He further said that while India has always been hesitant of third-party mediation, Pakistan has welcomed it and was never shy of it. He reiterated that dialogue between Pakistan and India will only take place if the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) improves.

If Pakistan and India want lasting peace in South Asia, they will have to discuss the Kashmir issue to find a resolution, the minister said. He added that the issue can only be resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

The FM further said that Kashmir is not a bilateral issue, rather it is an internationally recognized issue as there are numerous UN Security Council resolutions on it.