Ko comeback, Cinks in synch, world traveller: golf talking points

HONG KONG: Familiar names returning to the top of leader boards, and a travelling American winning a return ticket home dominate AFP Sport's golf talking points this week:

Lydia by numbers

Lydia Ko is back into the world's top 10 for the first time since February 2018 after her dominant seven-stroke victory at the Lotte Championship ended a 1,084-day winless run.

The former teen prodigy's last few rounds make for some eye-watering statistics.

From her incredible record-equalling 62 on the Sunday of the first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, Ko has been untouchable.

The New Zealander's last five rounds have been 62, 67, 63, 65 and 65 -- a jaw-dropping 38 under par with just one bogey in 90 holes.

Up to seventh in the world, Ko talked about how she'd been inspired by Jordan Spieth (1,351 days without a victory before the Texas Open) and Hideki Matsuyama (1,344 days until he won The Masters) ending similar droughts this month as 2021 shapes up as the year of the comeback.

So who might be next to get back in the winner's circle?

Could it be Rory McIlroy, who last lifted a trophy at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai? Maybe, but his 535-day dry spell is put in the shade by the man one place above him in the world rankings.

World number 12 Tony Finau last tasted success at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, a whopping 1,851 days ago.