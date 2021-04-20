ANL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.64%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.47%)
ASL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (5.72%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.9%)
EPCL 55.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.25%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.3%)
HASCOL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.88%)
HUBC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.86%)
JSCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.99%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
MLCF 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.16%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.78%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.25%)
PTC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.56%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.1%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 51.59 (1.07%)
BR30 25,562 Increased By ▲ 422.94 (1.68%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.26 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,551 Increased By ▲ 187.6 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls

  • Arm produces microprocessors used in many smartphones.
AFP 20 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by falls on Wall Street and a high yen against the dollar as well as concerns about rising virus cases in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.39 percent or 412.82 points at 29,272.55 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.21 percent or 23.67 points to 1,932.89.

Both indices were still falling over an hour into the trading day.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with falls as investors were disheartened by falls in US shares and a high yen" against the dollar, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior analyst at Monex, said in a note.

Rising virus cases which have prompted calls for new states of emergency in the Osaka region and possibly Tokyo were also weighing on investors.

"Along with increased new coronavirus infections, the possibility of a state of emergency declaration is growing, which is turning on an amber light for economic recovery," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The new measures could involve tougher restrictions including asking shops and restaurants to close, local media has reported. Analysts said bargain-hunting purchases could still emerge later and support the market ahead of corporate earnings season in Japan.

The dollar fetched 108.04 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.15 yen in New York and 108.50 yen in Tokyo late Monday.

In Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.88 percent at 8,447 yen after a report the Japanese carmaker sees "cloudier" chip supply later this year.

"April and May are fine. It gets a little cloudier when we move into June, July -- into the summer months," Bob Carter, Toyota's top sales executive in the US, said in a Bloomberg TV interview from the Shanghai auto show.

SoftBank Group was down 1.64 percent at 9,840 yen after the UK government reportedly said it will look into the national security implications of US graphic chips maker Nvidia's purchase of British chip designer ARM Holdings, which was acquired by SoftBank Group in 2016.

SoftBank Group said last year it is selling Arm to Nvidia for up to $40 billion.

Arm produces microprocessors used in many smartphones.

Among other shares, Sony was down 1.25 percent at 11,840 yen and Hitachi dropped 2.37 percent to 5,069 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.4 percent at 34,077.63.

Toshiyuki Kanayama Monex Okasan Online Tokyo stocks opened lower Okasan Securities

Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Third COVID wave: CAA includes India in category C of international travel list

US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters