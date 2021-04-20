World
Jury retires to begin deliberations in George Floyd murder trial
20 Apr 2021
MINNEAPOLIS: The jury in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd retired on Monday to begin its deliberations in the closely watched case.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill issued final instructions to the jury after prosecutors and the defence attorney for Derek Chauvin made their closing arguments.
"You must be absolutely fair," Cahill said. "Consider and weigh the evidence and apply the law."
