ANL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.2%)
ASC 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.01%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
AVN 88.99 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.82%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.39%)
EPCL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
FFBL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.02%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
PAEL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.62%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.46%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TRG 164.15 Increased By ▲ 11.05 (7.22%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.12%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 55 (1.14%)
BR30 25,646 Increased By ▲ 507.32 (2.02%)
KSE100 45,367 Increased By ▲ 453.8 (1.01%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By ▲ 202.71 (1.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
World

Jury retires to begin deliberations in George Floyd murder trial

  • "You must be absolutely fair," Cahill said. "Consider and weigh the evidence and apply the law."
AFP 20 Apr 2021

MINNEAPOLIS: The jury in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd retired on Monday to begin its deliberations in the closely watched case.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill issued final instructions to the jury after prosecutors and the defence attorney for Derek Chauvin made their closing arguments.

"You must be absolutely fair," Cahill said. "Consider and weigh the evidence and apply the law."

Derek Chauvin Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill

Jury retires to begin deliberations in George Floyd murder trial

