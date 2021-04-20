Big moment

It is heartening to note that the Pakistan cricket team has completed a clean sweep of four trophies in four series against South Africa but had anxious moments before scrambling to a three-wicket win with one ball to spare in the fourth and final Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

That this is a historic victory by our cricket heroes in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic is a fact. Achieving such a success abroad is no mean feat. All of them, particularly Babar Azam, have done this nation proud. A question is now being widely raised: Is Babar Azam a Virat Kohli in the making? According to the Indian Express newspaper, “Despite the gulf in experience, Babar Azam is cut from the same cloth as Virat Kohli – adhering to the conventional modes of batsmanship rather than the slam-dunk style made popular by the advent of T20 format.”

Naqi Zafar (Karachi)

