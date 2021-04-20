Qureshi leaves for Tehran today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on a regional trip, would reach Tehran today (Tuesday) for holding talks with Iranian leadership on issues of mutual interest, boosting of bilateral trade through opening new border points and border markets, besides exchanging views on regional situation and the ongoing "mediation" between Tehran and Riyadh.

Diplomatic sources told Business Recorder that Foreign Minister Qureshi is scheduled to hold delegation level talks with his Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif during his visit to Tehran from April 20 to 22.

During the talks, the sources said that the two sides would exchange views on issues of mutual interest, enhancing bilateral trade through opening of new border points as well as setting up border markets, and the Afghan peace process.

They said that the two foreign ministers are also expected to exchange views on the recent China-Iran 25-year cooperation agreement, which brings Tehran, Iran into China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Besides, the sources added that the two foreign ministers are also expected to touch upon the ongoing dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran for normalisation of ties.

In a briefing on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzade confirmed the contacts between Tehran and Riyadh with the mediation of Iraq.

Foreign Minister Qureshi visited the UAE for three days from April 17 to 19 on the invitation of his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Qureshi was also scheduled to visit Qatar.

However, sources said that the foreign minister may not visit Qatar and instead would hold meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on the sidelines of a peace summit being hosted by Turkey on Afghanistan from April 24 to May 4. Foreign Minister Qureshi is scheduled to visit Turkey, where he would participate in the peace summit on Afghanistan, besides holding meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

