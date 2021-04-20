WCCI Peshawar to hold women handicraft show in May

PESHAWAR: Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar has decided to organise a women handicraft show next month.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Women Chamber president Rabail Riaz here at the chamber house on Monday.

On the occasion, the WCCI senior vice president, Naseem Akhtar, vice president and MPA, Rabia Basri, executive members Anila Khalid, Shahida Mazhar, others members Zaneera Ijaz, Benazir Sheikh, Farakh Naz, Aasia Alam, Ghazala, Zaara Imtiaz, Saima Amjad, Shaida Shaheen, Shabana Abdullah, Safina Naz, Azra Noreen and Shaista Afridi.

The meeting discussed the initiative pertaining to economic development and empowerment of businesswomen.

During the meeting, the members gave full authority to president WCCI Rabail Riaz to form committees regarding the upcoming trade fair.

Rabail Riaz speaking on the occasion said that the women are contributing a lot in economic development of the country.

